Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ILCB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Surevest LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 121,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $57.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $750.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $59.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.95.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

