Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.92 Million Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,528,000 after purchasing an additional 49,658 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP increased its stake in Envestnet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,983,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,863,000 after buying an additional 60,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,563,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,767,000 after buying an additional 76,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,381,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter.

ENV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

In other Envestnet news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $500,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $500,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $30,172.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,677.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ENV opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average of $60.24. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $70.69.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $292.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data and Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

