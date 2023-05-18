Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,042 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 80,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 241,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 7.0 %

NYSE:HBI opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.58. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Profile



Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

