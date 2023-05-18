Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,666 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,422,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,203,000 after acquiring an additional 198,429 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,627,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,291,000 after purchasing an additional 761,752 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,088,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,444,000 after purchasing an additional 62,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,544,000 after buying an additional 102,569 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,987,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,723,000 after buying an additional 41,404 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

CNO stock opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $26.35.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In related news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $85,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,673,513.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $109,013.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,806,090.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $85,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,673,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,144 shares of company stock worth $276,605. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.