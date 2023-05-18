Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIT. KeyCorp upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

AIT stock opened at $129.35 on Thursday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $149.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.42. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,262,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,262,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

