Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,482 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RWWM Inc. raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 412.6% in the third quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 569,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 458,086 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,019,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,683,000 after purchasing an additional 210,190 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in POSCO by 21.1% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 584,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after buying an additional 101,900 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in POSCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,814,000. Institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO Stock Performance

Shares of PKX opened at $69.59 on Thursday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $80.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POSCO Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKX. StockNews.com started coverage on POSCO in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.