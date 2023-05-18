Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,211 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 138,939 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,643,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 39,391 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NUMV opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $29.85.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

