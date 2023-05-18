Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 122,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFGR. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,584,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $577,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $978,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,223,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $24.24 on Thursday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $27.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

