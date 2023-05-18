Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in PDD by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,625,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,449,000 after buying an additional 415,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,309,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PDD by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,643,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,399,000 after acquiring an additional 327,833 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859,204 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PDD by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,100,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,597,000 after purchasing an additional 157,842 shares during the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD opened at $66.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $106.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.42.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDD. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PDD from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.89.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

