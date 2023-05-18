Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 152.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,409,000 after acquiring an additional 71,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,104,000 after acquiring an additional 52,554 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,111,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Valmont Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.75.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

NYSE:VMI opened at $287.75 on Thursday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $213.27 and a one year high of $353.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $298.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.55.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.03). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In other news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total value of $1,247,164.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,457. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total value of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,631.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

Featured Stories

