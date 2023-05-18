Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,665 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 322.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 41.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 85.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $715,077.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,668,129.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perficient Stock Performance

Shares of PRFT opened at $76.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $110.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average of $71.26. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). Perficient had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRFT. TheStreet upgraded Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Perficient Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.