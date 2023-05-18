Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,845,000 after buying an additional 85,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,243,000 after buying an additional 35,324 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 732,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,552,000 after buying an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,642,000 after buying an additional 10,782 shares during the period. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 14.0% in the third quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 372,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,224,000 after buying an additional 45,869 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WD shares. JMP Securities cut Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Walker & Dunlop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $72.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.39. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.06 and a 1-year high of $115.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.27.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.01 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $498,267.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,376.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

