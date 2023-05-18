Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Get Rating) by 267.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,944 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMPT. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,715,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,172,000. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 29,803 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMPT stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47.

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

