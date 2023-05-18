Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 324,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 16,987 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $1,788,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

