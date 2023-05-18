Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,706 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in UMB Financial by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Trading Up 6.6 %

UMBF opened at $59.36 on Thursday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $50.68 and a 52 week high of $99.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.44 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.67%.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $106,301.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,913,888 shares in the company, valued at $168,977,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $106,301.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,913,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,977,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kris A. Robbins acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.12 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UMBF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

UMB Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.