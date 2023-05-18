Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,724 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,724 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 162.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 65.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orange by 33.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORAN opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04. Orange S.A. has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORAN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

