Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,045 Shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,045 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $499,000.

Get Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FCOR opened at $45.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.30 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.