Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 188,105 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188,105 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter worth about $72,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $34.78 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $52.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average of $43.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.