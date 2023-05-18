Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,264 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,230,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,828,000 after purchasing an additional 267,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,647,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,377,000 after acquiring an additional 100,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,624,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,323,000 after buying an additional 51,238 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,564,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,331,000 after buying an additional 88,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 71.3% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,798,000 after purchasing an additional 684,835 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of FCPT opened at $25.85 on Thursday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

