Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,550 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 647.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 240,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after buying an additional 208,620 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth $4,663,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 734.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,654,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,274,000 after purchasing an additional 62,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,223,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,159,000 after purchasing an additional 55,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $35.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.