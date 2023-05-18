Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,707 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Axos Financial by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Axos Financial by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 13.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AX. Raymond James increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In related news, Director Paul Grinberg purchased 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,687.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 514,689 shares in the company, valued at $24,715,365.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Grinberg bought 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,687.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AX opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.40. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

