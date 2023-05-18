Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,964 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,808,000 after purchasing an additional 417,069 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after buying an additional 583,179 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Avient by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,146,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,981,000 after buying an additional 212,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Avient by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,739,000 after acquiring an additional 142,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 5.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,938,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,060,000 after acquiring an additional 147,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average is $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $52.37.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Avient had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

