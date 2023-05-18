Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,288 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CTS were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in CTS by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CTS by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CTS in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in CTS by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CTS by 1,501.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 339,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,149,000 after acquiring an additional 318,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTS. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of CTS in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CTS in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

CTS Price Performance

Shares of CTS stock opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $49.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average of $43.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.75.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.89 million. CTS had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.84%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Further Reading

