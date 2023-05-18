Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,028 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,028 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UMH. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 79.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UMH Properties

In other UMH Properties news, EVP Daniel O. Landy purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $33,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,670 shares in the company, valued at $429,751.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 270,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel O. Landy acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,098.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 24,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,751.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,819 shares of company stock valued at $78,527 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Price Performance

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.27 million, a P/E ratio of -23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $21.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -122.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

