Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,758 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXH. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 134,941 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,821,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,709,000 after purchasing an additional 22,572 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,703,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $474,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

