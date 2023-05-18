Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 12,664.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 638,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 79,305 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 27,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $2,128,000. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 45.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,430.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,430.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,277 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,683.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 29,200 shares of company stock valued at $358,348 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

