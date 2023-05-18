eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in eXp World were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,840,000 after acquiring an additional 769,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,666,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,310,000 after purchasing an additional 147,847 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,588,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 881,750 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,536,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,220,000 after purchasing an additional 97,200 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $517,345.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,950,305.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $517,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,950,305.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Bramble sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,533 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,311 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.26 and a beta of 2.73. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $18.70.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $850.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is 360.07%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPI shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

