Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $215,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDLO opened at $48.63 on Thursday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $49.30. The company has a market capitalization of $496.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.97.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

