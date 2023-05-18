Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 511 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,443 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,019 shares of company stock worth $6,053,511. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $115.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 275.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.79.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
