First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 489.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 70,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $1,634,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,447,101 shares in the company, valued at $56,944,040.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 70,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $1,634,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,447,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,944,040.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 26,250 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $610,837.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 980,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,826,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 395,527 shares of company stock worth $12,762,160 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $23.37 on Thursday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.38.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.36%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

Featured Articles

