First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 15,922 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,163,397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15,922 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.8% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $181,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 271,967 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,845,000 after purchasing an additional 109,504 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $115.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 275.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.60 and a 200-day moving average of $96.79.
In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,551,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,511. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
