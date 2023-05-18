First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 15,922 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,163,397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15,922 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.8% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $181,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 271,967 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,845,000 after purchasing an additional 109,504 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $115.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 275.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.60 and a 200-day moving average of $96.79.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,551,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,511. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

