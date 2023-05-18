First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RNLC. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 184.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNLC opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.04. First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67.

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Large Cap TR index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US equities. RNLC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

