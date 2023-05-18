First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,005 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,087,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 881.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 311,697 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 224,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 90.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 41,996 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 209.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 43,987 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LDSF opened at $18.65 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $19.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

