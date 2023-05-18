First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMHI opened at $46.94 on Thursday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.09 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

