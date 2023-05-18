First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) by 107.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTXG. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000.

FTXG stock opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $997.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

