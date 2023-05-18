Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.56

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.44. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 94,597 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.70 target price on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Fission Uranium Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the business of issuing resource specializing in uranium exploration and development. It focuses on the growth and advancement of Patterson Lake South project. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

