Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,047,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 271,967 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after buying an additional 109,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $115.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 275.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,019 shares of company stock worth $6,053,511. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

