Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Freshpet by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,189,000 after acquiring an additional 771,138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Freshpet by 920.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 100,150 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,991 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

In related news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 6,277 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $440,017.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,903.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $64.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $73.48.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.97 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Freshpet from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

