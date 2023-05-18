Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.92

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and traded as high as $2.25. Gannett shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 874,996 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gannett in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Gannett from $2.60 to $1.70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Gannett Trading Up 10.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $333.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.41.

Institutional Trading of Gannett

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $668.92 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Gannett by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Gannett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gannett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gannett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Gannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

