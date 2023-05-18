Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Position Lowered by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,681,139,000 after buying an additional 148,010 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Gartner by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $616,422,000 after buying an additional 1,318,892 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Gartner by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after buying an additional 89,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.86.

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $1,540,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,954,231.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,300.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,954,231.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,709 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $323.30 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $358.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

