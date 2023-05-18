Glenn D. Fogel Sells 750 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,470,124.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,696.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,731.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,597.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,330.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Booking

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,749.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

