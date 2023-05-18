Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OMAB. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

Shares of OMAB opened at $91.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 32.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.