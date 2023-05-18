Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.84

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.84 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.78 ($0.06). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 5.07 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,643,052 shares trading hands.

Gulf Marine Services Stock Up 8.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.84. The company has a market capitalization of £51.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.50 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31.

Get Gulf Marine Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Gulf Marine Services

In related news, insider Charbel El Khoury sold 291,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total transaction of £14,551.05 ($18,227.55). 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gulf Marine Services Company Profile

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Marine Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Marine Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.