Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 141.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,209 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 327.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $32.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 11.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

