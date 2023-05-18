Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.33

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.33 and traded as low as C$1.22. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.23, with a volume of 191,625 shares trading hands.

Hemisphere Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$124.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$19.56 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Energy had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 54.10%. Equities analysts expect that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 0.2572614 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hemisphere Energy

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,440 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a land position of 7,009 net acres in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

