Herc (NYSE:HRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Herc from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Herc has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Herc Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $105.33 on Thursday. Herc has a 12-month low of $83.43 and a 12-month high of $162.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herc

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.50 by ($0.06). Herc had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Herc will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 16,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $2,506,264.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,097,580.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 16,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $2,506,264.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,097,580.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total transaction of $870,118.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,987.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Herc by 7.4% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 19,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,684,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Herc by 115.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Herc by 59.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 44.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 299,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

