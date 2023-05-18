Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock Position Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Hess by 17.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Hess by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $132.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $90.34 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hess Cuts Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at $42,575,251.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,721 shares of company stock worth $7,391,691. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

