Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $14.13 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,899 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.2% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 22,147 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its position in Microsoft by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 21,158 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 119,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,551,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,848 shares of company stock worth $15,050,877. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $314.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $314.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.28.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.