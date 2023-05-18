H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,554 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,031 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 679.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,118,000 after buying an additional 981,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in H&R Block by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after buying an additional 961,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,678,000 after buying an additional 751,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 766.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,876,000 after buying an additional 723,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

H&R Block stock opened at $30.05 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.35.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

