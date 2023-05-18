IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,585 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 154.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter.

BSCR stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $19.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

